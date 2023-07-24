Tributes
$328M settlement approved, granting closure to Native Hawaiians who have spent decades on the DHHL waitlist

This approval was the final step in a landmark class-action lawsuit filed against the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands almost 25 years ago.(DHHL)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state judge gave final approval on July 21 to a $328 million settlement for Native Hawaiians who have spent decades on the homestead waitlist.

This approval was the final step in a landmark class-action lawsuit filed against the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands almost 25 years ago.

In the lawsuit, 2,800 Native Hawaiians claimed the state violated its legal responsibility to provide them with leases.

Several years later, families on the waitlist will finally receive settlement payments, which will be distributed to them in September.

However, since the lawsuit was first filed, some individuals on the homestead waitlist have passed away.

Richard Vierra’s mother, Irene, spent 38 years on the waitlist. However, she passed away in January 2023 at the age of 95.

Vierra wishes his mother could have still been alive to witness the past 25 years of fighting and protesting finally pay off.

“If she were here today, she would stand before you and support the settlement as proposed. As written, it will bring closure for many Hawaiians, but more than a financial settlement, it brings closure to a long and overdue period of litigation in which what was right, we believe, finally prevailed,” Vierra said.

Family members of any deceased relatives who had been on the waitlist must go to probate court before receiving payment from the DHHL.

