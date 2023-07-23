Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Ukulele festival today promotes instrument’s impact on Hawaiian culture

Joining us to tell us more about the Inaugural Hawaii Ukulele Festival is Oaokaena Kirkland, Director of Hawaiian Culture and Arts for Kala Foundation.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:53 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A celebration of all things ukulele is happening today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kapiolani Park Bandstand.

Oaokaena Kirkland, Director of Hawaiian Culture and Arts for Kala Foundation, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the free inaugural Hawaii Ukulele Festival, which aims to preserve and promote the history, cultural significance and importance of the ukulele in Hawaii and inspire a new generation of ukulele enthusiasts.

Attendees can check out a mobile ukulele museum and take part in workshops, presentations, and interactive exhibits to learn about the instrument’s origins and its impact on Hawaiian music.

Live entertainment includes well-known artists such as Kamakakehau Fernandez, Kalei Gamiao, Corey Fujimoto, Kris Fuchigami, Kuʻuipo Kumukahi, Kimo Hussey, Zanuck Lindsey, Brittni Paiva, Bryan Tolentino, Mika Kane and more plus emerging artists from ʻUkulele Hale and ʻUkulele Puapua.

There is also a Hawaii artisans and crafters village, multi-ethnic food court and ukulele merchants. The activities zone includes a free ukulele lesson, introduction to olelo Hawaii, and stamping activity with hand carved stamps by Na Maka Kahiko.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue
Aside from just housing our current population, Senator Chang said an even bigger problem is...
The Debrief: People are leaving Hawaii in droves. Can these solutions help more stay?
Over the last year, Kalihi residents have added security cameras along with 'private property'...
Encounter with an armed trespasser adds to growing concerns about Kalihi encampments
The murder trial has begun for the second suspect involved in a gruesome 2017 North Shore murder.
Evidence specialists recount grisly crime scene in North Shore murder trial

Latest News

Hideout at The Laylow’s Executive Chef joined HNN's Sunrise Weekends to showcase a few of his...
Cooking Sunday brunch favorites with Hideout restaurant in Waikiki
HNN Breaking Traffic Alert
Motor vehicle collision causes multiple road closures in Kalihi
HFD responding to 2-alarm fire in Makaha
HFD: Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze in Makaha
Two divers found dead at Velzyland
Two divers found dead at Velzyland beach; HPD investigation is ongoing