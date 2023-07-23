Ukulele festival today promotes instrument’s impact on Hawaiian culture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A celebration of all things ukulele is happening today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kapiolani Park Bandstand.

Oaokaena Kirkland, Director of Hawaiian Culture and Arts for Kala Foundation, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the free inaugural Hawaii Ukulele Festival, which aims to preserve and promote the history, cultural significance and importance of the ukulele in Hawaii and inspire a new generation of ukulele enthusiasts.

Attendees can check out a mobile ukulele museum and take part in workshops, presentations, and interactive exhibits to learn about the instrument’s origins and its impact on Hawaiian music.

Live entertainment includes well-known artists such as Kamakakehau Fernandez, Kalei Gamiao, Corey Fujimoto, Kris Fuchigami, Kuʻuipo Kumukahi, Kimo Hussey, Zanuck Lindsey, Brittni Paiva, Bryan Tolentino, Mika Kane and more plus emerging artists from ʻUkulele Hale and ʻUkulele Puapua.

There is also a Hawaii artisans and crafters village, multi-ethnic food court and ukulele merchants. The activities zone includes a free ukulele lesson, introduction to olelo Hawaii, and stamping activity with hand carved stamps by Na Maka Kahiko.

