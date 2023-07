HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two divers have died while diving in waters near Halewiva on Sunday morning, said officials.

Sources say the first diver was found dead at about 4:30 a.m., and the second diver about two hours later.

The medical examiner will search for a cause of death.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.