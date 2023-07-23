Reduce plastic pollution by using zero waste refill stations, sustainable products

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - July is Plastic Free Month, aimed to reduce plastic pollution by encouraging folks to use sustainable products.

Hunter Long and Jillian Deolindo, co-owners of Keep it Simple, joined Sunrise Weekends to offer tips for limiting the use of plastic in our everyday lives.

Keep It Simple has three community zero waste stores and refill stations on Oahu in Kaimuki, Waikiki and Ka Makana Alii in Kapolei.

For more information on their Plastic Free July promotion, visit keepitsimplezerowaste.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.