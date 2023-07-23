Tributes
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after Ewa Beach crash

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS said a motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries after an Ewa Beach crash involving two motorcycles Sunday morning.

EMS officials said the incident occurred at the intersection of Iroquois Drive and North Road around 10:45 a.m.

The victim of the crash is a 70-year-old man, said EMS officials.

EMS officials say paramedics provided advanced life-saving treatment to one of the motorcyclists and transported him to a trauma facility.

This story may be updated.

