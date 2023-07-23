Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after Ewa Beach crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS said a motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries after an Ewa Beach crash involving two motorcycles Sunday morning.

EMS officials said the incident occurred at the intersection of Iroquois Drive and North Road around 10:45 a.m.

The victim of the crash is a 70-year-old man, said EMS officials.

EMS officials say paramedics provided advanced life-saving treatment to one of the motorcyclists and transported him to a trauma facility.

This story may be updated.

