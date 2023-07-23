Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Motor vehicle collision causes multiple road closures in Kalihi

HNN Breaking Traffic Alert
HNN Breaking Traffic Alert(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:59 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Motorists are being advised to avoid King Street as it is shut down in both directions between Peterson Lane & Pua Lane due to a motor vehicle collision.

The intersection of Kanoa Street and Palama Street is also shut down due to a vehicle fire caused by the motor vehicle collision.

DOT officials encourage drivers to use alternate routes and to avoid the area.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue
Aside from just housing our current population, Senator Chang said an even bigger problem is...
The Debrief: People are leaving Hawaii in droves. Can these solutions help more stay?
Over the last year, Kalihi residents have added security cameras along with 'private property'...
Encounter with an armed trespasser adds to growing concerns about Kalihi encampments
The murder trial has begun for the second suspect involved in a gruesome 2017 North Shore murder.
Evidence specialists recount grisly crime scene in North Shore murder trial

Latest News

Hideout at The Laylow’s Executive Chef joined HNN's Sunrise Weekends to showcase a few of his...
Cooking Sunday brunch favorites with Hideout restaurant in Waikiki
HFD responding to 2-alarm fire in Makaha
HFD: Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze in Makaha
Two divers found dead at Velzyland
Two divers found dead at Velzyland beach; HPD investigation is ongoing
Honolulu police investigating an attempted murder case in Ala Moana area
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Ala Moana area