Locally breezy trade wind weather for the next several days

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Breezy trade winds will continue to blow over the islands for the foreseeable future, bringing low clouds and a few showers for windward and mauka areas during the nights and mornings. There may be a few more showers on Sunday.

There are no organized rainmakers in our area, and no tropical cyclone activity in the Central Pacific. We are tracking Tropical Depression 4-E in the Eastern Pacific, but it will pose no threat to the islands.

Surf will be quiet for the next several days, with no significant swells on the horizon.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted until 6 a.m. Monday for the usual windier coastal and channel waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

