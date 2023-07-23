Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kauai keiki, families learn roadway safety, celebrate Bike Safety Day

The event was held to teach keiki and their families various ways to lessen bike injuries on...
The event was held to teach keiki and their families various ways to lessen bike injuries on the road.(Wilcox Medical Center)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:01 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 200 keiki from Kauai learned about bike safety and precautions to take on busy roadways this past Saturday.

Keiki Bike Safety Day was celebrated on July 22 at the Wilcox Medical Center.

The event was held to teach keiki and their families various ways to lessen bike injuries on the road.

“On the road we live on, a lot of cars drive fast, and with my son, he tends to ride right on the road without looking, so at least now he’s learning the rules and what to look out for and to wear his helmet all the time,” said Kauai mother of three, Chasidy Dreisch.

At the event, 25 brand-new bicycles were given away to children, and they were also able to decorate their own bike helmets to take home with them.

Pediatric Section Chief at Wilcox Health Center, Dr. Robert Wotring, shared the importance of ensuring that all children wear helmets when they ride a bike.

Helmets will help to prevent concussions, which could lead to long-term injuries in kids.

“We want to help protect them from those kinds of injuries,” said Wotring. “That’s the main reason we want them to be safe and protect their growing brains.”

Kauai Path, a local non-profit organization, also attended the event to advocate for safer bike paths across the island.

To learn more about Bike Safety Day, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue
Aside from just housing our current population, Senator Chang said an even bigger problem is...
The Debrief: People are leaving Hawaii in droves. Can these solutions help more stay?
Over the last year, Kalihi residents have added security cameras along with 'private property'...
Encounter with an armed trespasser adds to growing concerns about Kalihi encampments
The murder trial has begun for the second suspect involved in a gruesome 2017 North Shore murder.
Evidence specialists recount grisly crime scene in North Shore murder trial

Latest News

Along with raising funds, Paddle Imua also brings the ocean sports community together.
12th annual Paddle Imua returns to Maui to raise funds for children with special needs
Keep It Simple is a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle,
Reduce plastic pollution by using zero waste refill stations, sustainable products
File image.
2 free divers die after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after Ewa Beach crash
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after Ewa Beach crash