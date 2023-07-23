Kauai keiki, families learn roadway safety, celebrate Bike Safety Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 200 keiki from Kauai learned about bike safety and precautions to take on busy roadways this past Saturday.

Keiki Bike Safety Day was celebrated on July 22 at the Wilcox Medical Center.

The event was held to teach keiki and their families various ways to lessen bike injuries on the road.

“On the road we live on, a lot of cars drive fast, and with my son, he tends to ride right on the road without looking, so at least now he’s learning the rules and what to look out for and to wear his helmet all the time,” said Kauai mother of three, Chasidy Dreisch.

At the event, 25 brand-new bicycles were given away to children, and they were also able to decorate their own bike helmets to take home with them.

Pediatric Section Chief at Wilcox Health Center, Dr. Robert Wotring, shared the importance of ensuring that all children wear helmets when they ride a bike.

Helmets will help to prevent concussions, which could lead to long-term injuries in kids.

“We want to help protect them from those kinds of injuries,” said Wotring. “That’s the main reason we want them to be safe and protect their growing brains.”

Kauai Path, a local non-profit organization, also attended the event to advocate for safer bike paths across the island.

