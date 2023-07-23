Honolulu Surf Film Festival closing weekend features concert, tribute to local legend Joey Cabell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s breathtaking waves and the legends that ride them are the stars of the Honolulu Surf Film Festival, which heads into its final week at the Honolulu Museum of Art’s Doris Duke Theatre.

It’s not just about the beauty of surf -- but of the human spirit -- like one story set against the backdrop of Makaha.

“Through the doggie door, which is about Westside surfer, Sheldon Paishon and how he went from homeless to pro surfer thanks to his mentor, Mason Ho.” said Lesa Griffith of the Honolulu Museum of Art.

Other films being screened -- Stop Playin’ With ‘Em and Hail Mary -- about East Coast surfers across the world.

Birth of the Endless Summer chronicles the making of the classic film.

On Saturday night, the museum hosts the Surf Aloha Concert, headlined by surfer-singer-songwriter Landon McNamara, who had one of the epic rides of this year’s Eddie Aikau Invitational.

“Joining Landon will be Mana Maoli Kupu Collective they’re going to sing some mele, reggae and some R&B and some country, and then also Chuku Boy from the Late Ones, and that’s a band also a reggae band that formed in Laie now they’re based in California.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., performance starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 for general admission, $25 for museum members, and free for 18 and under.

For tickets, visit myhoma.org/surf-aloha-concert.

The festival closes out on Sunday afternoon with a tribute to surf legend Joey Cabell.

“He’ll have a panel with people like Randy Rarick and Darrick Doerner talking story about the old days after watching Surf in the 50s.” she said.

Plus live art and a pop-up shop by designer Manny Aloha.

The celebration of surf culture takes place at the Honolulu Museum of Art, 900 S Beretania St., 808-532-8700.

