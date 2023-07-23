Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Ala Moana area
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:44 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway in the Ala Moana area, said officials.
EMS officials responded to a scene on Young Street and Keeaumoku Street just after 6:15 a.m. early Sunday morning.
Authorities said the victim is a man in their early 20s that was treated for an abdomen wound believed to be a gunshot.
The victim was transported in serious condition to the local trauma center.
This story is ongoing.
