Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Ala Moana area

Honolulu police investigating an attempted murder case in Ala Moana area
Honolulu police investigating an attempted murder case in Ala Moana area(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:44 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway in the Ala Moana area, said officials.

EMS officials responded to a scene on Young Street and Keeaumoku Street just after 6:15 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the victim is a man in their early 20s that was treated for an abdomen wound believed to be a gunshot.

The victim was transported in serious condition to the local trauma center.

This story is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue
Aside from just housing our current population, Senator Chang said an even bigger problem is...
The Debrief: People are leaving Hawaii in droves. Can these solutions help more stay?
Over the last year, Kalihi residents have added security cameras along with 'private property'...
Encounter with an armed trespasser adds to growing concerns about Kalihi encampments
The murder trial has begun for the second suspect involved in a gruesome 2017 North Shore murder.
Evidence specialists recount grisly crime scene in North Shore murder trial

Latest News

MangoMango Dessert has three Hawaii locations: Ala Moana Center, Pearlridge Center, and a new...
Celebrating National Mango Day with this ono dessert
Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
Companies use the Behavior Essentials Success Survey to highlight a person’s strengths and...
How does your behavior help or hurt you in the workplace? This survey can help