Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Ala Moana area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway in the Ala Moana area, said officials.

EMS officials responded to a scene on Young Street and Keeaumoku Street just after 6:15 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the victim is a man in their early 20s that was treated for an abdomen wound believed to be a gunshot.

The victim was transported in serious condition to the local trauma center.

This story is ongoing.

