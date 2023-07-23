HFD: Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze in Makaha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire investigators are looking into how a fire started at a home on Farrington Highway near Makaha Beach Park, according to Honolulu Fire Officials.

HFD said flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the two-story house just after 12:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

Officials say it took firefighters about 90 minutes to extinguish the fire.

HFD says nobody was hurt.

Officials say Farrington Highway was closed during the incident but has since been reopened.

This story may be updated.

