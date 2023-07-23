Cooking Sunday brunch favorites with Hideout restaurant in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Justus Keliehor, Executive Chef at Hideout at The Laylow, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to cook up some of his signature brunch dishes.

Among the favorites -- Buckwheat pancakes topped with macadamia nut butter and Kona coffee maple syrup, smoked salmon benedict with a poi English muffin and a sandwich of seared ahi covered in bubu arara and topped with slaw, ponzu sauce, tomato, sprouts, avocado puree and wasabi.

Hideout has live music every Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Celebrate the ladies in your life on July 30 with a Queen Brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event will showcase products from women-owned businesses, aura readings and a DJ performance.

Hideout is inside the Laylow Hotel on Kuhio Avenue next to International Marketplace.

For reservations and information, visit hideoutwaikiki.com or follow @hideoutwaikiki on social media.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.