Cooking Sunday brunch favorites with Hideout restaurant in Waikiki

Joining us now is Justus Keliehor, Executive Chef at Hideout at The Laylow.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Justus Keliehor, Executive Chef at Hideout at The Laylow, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to cook up some of his signature brunch dishes.

Among the favorites -- Buckwheat pancakes topped with macadamia nut butter and Kona coffee maple syrup, smoked salmon benedict with a poi English muffin and a sandwich of seared ahi covered in bubu arara and topped with slaw, ponzu sauce, tomato, sprouts, avocado puree and wasabi.

Hideout has live music every Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Celebrate the ladies in your life on July 30 with a Queen Brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event will showcase products from women-owned businesses, aura readings and a DJ performance.

Hideout is inside the Laylow Hotel on Kuhio Avenue next to International Marketplace.

For reservations and information, visit hideoutwaikiki.com or follow @hideoutwaikiki on social media.

