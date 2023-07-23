12th annual Paddle Imua returns to Maui to raise funds for children with special needs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 12th annual Paddle Imua race returns to Maui on Sunday to raise funds for children with special needs while fostering a deeper connection with the ocean.

The 8-mile paddling race along the Valley Isle’s north shore aims to raise funds for Family Services’ Camp IMUA program--a weeklong recreational camp experience for children with special needs.

Along with raising funds, Paddle IMUA also brings the ocean sports community together.

Participants in the race have the opportunity to meet the children they’re raising funds for at the race’s finish.

Here, participants and children are able to embrace their connection to the ocean together.

“The children of Camp IMUA are always excited for the opportunity to see the many watercraft, and the valuable exposure to the numerous athletes and participants helps inspire them to live out their dreams,” Paddle Imua’s website stated.

Check-ins for the race took place Sunday at 10 a.m., with the race beginning at 1 p.m.

Paddle IMUA is open to all ages, and multiple divisions are included, such as stand-up paddle, windsurfing, and foiling.

The race begins at Maliko Gulch and ends at Kanaha Beach Park in Maui.

To learn more about Paddle Imua’s annual races, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.