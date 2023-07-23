Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

12th annual Paddle Imua returns to Maui to raise funds for children with special needs

Along with raising funds, Paddle Imua also brings the ocean sports community together.
Along with raising funds, Paddle Imua also brings the ocean sports community together.(Imua Family Services)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:09 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 12th annual Paddle Imua race returns to Maui on Sunday to raise funds for children with special needs while fostering a deeper connection with the ocean.

The 8-mile paddling race along the Valley Isle’s north shore aims to raise funds for Family Services’ Camp IMUA program--a weeklong recreational camp experience for children with special needs.

Along with raising funds, Paddle IMUA also brings the ocean sports community together.

Participants in the race have the opportunity to meet the children they’re raising funds for at the race’s finish.

Here, participants and children are able to embrace their connection to the ocean together.

“The children of Camp IMUA are always excited for the opportunity to see the many watercraft, and the valuable exposure to the numerous athletes and participants helps inspire them to live out their dreams,” Paddle Imua’s website stated.

Check-ins for the race took place Sunday at 10 a.m., with the race beginning at 1 p.m.

Paddle IMUA is open to all ages, and multiple divisions are included, such as stand-up paddle, windsurfing, and foiling.

The race begins at Maliko Gulch and ends at Kanaha Beach Park in Maui.

To learn more about Paddle Imua’s annual races, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car plows into Mililani Foodland, first responders on scene
3 injured after car plows through entrance of Mililani grocery store
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue
Aside from just housing our current population, Senator Chang said an even bigger problem is...
The Debrief: People are leaving Hawaii in droves. Can these solutions help more stay?
Over the last year, Kalihi residents have added security cameras along with 'private property'...
Encounter with an armed trespasser adds to growing concerns about Kalihi encampments
The murder trial has begun for the second suspect involved in a gruesome 2017 North Shore murder.
Evidence specialists recount grisly crime scene in North Shore murder trial

Latest News

The event was held to teach keiki and their families various ways to lessen bike injuries on...
Kauai keiki, families learn roadway safety, celebrate Bike Safety Day
Keep It Simple is a business built on the concept of a low-waste, sustainable lifestyle,
Reduce plastic pollution by using zero waste refill stations, sustainable products
File image.
2 free divers die after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after Ewa Beach crash
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after Ewa Beach crash