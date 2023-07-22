Tributes
Woman arrested after driving instructor finds 2 children in car seats outside suburban Detroit school

Police are investigating after two unaccompanied children were found July 14 near a dumpster outside of a high school in Michigan. (WXYZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after an infant and toddler in car seats were found near a trash dumpster at a suburban high school north of Detroit.

The children — believed to be around 2 years old and 4 weeks old — were found alone on July 14 outside Lamphere High School in Madison Heights, police said on July 19.

Driving school instructor John Belyea told WDIV-TV that he stopped at the high school for a quick break and heard what he believed were cats fighting. Belyea realized the sounds were from a child, searched the area and found the children, the television station reported.

Authorities were called and the children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Their parents later were identified. Police also have notified child protective services.

Police did not reveal if the arrested woman was related to the children.

