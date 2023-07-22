Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘We did this together’: Ceremony celebrates Honolulu’s 11 newest firefighters

The Honolulu Fire Department celebrated Friday morning as 11 new firefighters were officially...
The Honolulu Fire Department celebrated Friday morning as 11 new firefighters were officially welcomed to the HFD ohana.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kiana Kalahele and Connor Arakaki
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:56 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HFD celebrated their 114th graduating class of firefighters Friday.

After 33 weeks of rigorous training, 11 Recruit-II firefighters earned their badges alongside family, chief firefighters, and state dignitaries at the Hawaii Okinawa Center.

The class of nine men and two women were recognized at the ceremony for completing over 1,248 hours of fire service education and physical training.

In order to even qualify for Recruit-II training, firefighters needed to have prior HFD certifications and medical training.

Then, their Recruit-II training began in December 2022 and was led by five HFD recruit training officers.

Three of the 11 recruits were also recognized by the HFD for their individual skills and accomplishments during the program.

Randy Kleinhampl, a member of the graduating class, received two of the four awards, including the “superior performance In drills” award and the “most inspirational recruit-II” award.

“It’s humbling to be here. It’s humbling to be doing this in the state that I love, in the area that I love, and in the Department that I love,” said Kleinhampl.

HFD recruit Jacob Jakovenko won the “excellence in scholastic achievement” award and recruit Puuwaialoha Roback was named the “outstanding recruit-II.”

Roback was voted as the 114th recruit class speaker, sharing with his fellow friends, family and classmates the importance of collaboration in a fire service career.

All firefighters received a certificate from HPD Fire Chief Sheldon K. Hao and HPD Deputy Fire Chief Jason Samala. Badges were pinned on to the 11 new members by a chosen loved one.

“Today, we shall refrain from using the phrase, ‘I did it.’ Instead, let us gather all these people who helped us and let them know that we did this together,” said Roback.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquille O'Neil "rescued" by kids in Hawaii.
VIRAL VIDEO: Shaquille O’Neal ‘rescued’ by kids in pool during Hawaii visit
Myron Takushi
Bail set at $1M for suspect charged with murder in Oahu bar shooting
Prosecutors revealed new evidence Thursday in the murder trial of Eric Thompson, the man...
In love triangle murder trial, detective details key evidence HPD says led to alleged killer
A former labor leader who used union dues to fund a lucrative lifestyle for himself and family...
Ex-labor leader sentenced for using union dues to fund lavish lifestyle
Hawaiian Airlines said it greatly regrets the inconvenience and said they're determined to make...
‘Tired and upset’: Hawaiian Air passengers stuck in NY after flight delayed for over 30 hours

Latest News

Public Safety: Hit-and-run driver who ‘rapidly reversed’ into patrol car turns himself in
Honolulu EMS receiving increased calls for heat-related illness.
Heat-related calls to Honolulu EMS shoot up as the mercury rises
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Police: Armed man barricaded in apartment prompts Kapahulu closures
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96