‘We did this together’: Ceremony celebrates Honolulu’s 11 newest firefighters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HFD celebrated their 114th graduating class of firefighters Friday.

After 33 weeks of rigorous training, 11 Recruit-II firefighters earned their badges alongside family, chief firefighters, and state dignitaries at the Hawaii Okinawa Center.

The class of nine men and two women were recognized at the ceremony for completing over 1,248 hours of fire service education and physical training.

In order to even qualify for Recruit-II training, firefighters needed to have prior HFD certifications and medical training.

Then, their Recruit-II training began in December 2022 and was led by five HFD recruit training officers.

Three of the 11 recruits were also recognized by the HFD for their individual skills and accomplishments during the program.

Randy Kleinhampl, a member of the graduating class, received two of the four awards, including the “superior performance In drills” award and the “most inspirational recruit-II” award.

“It’s humbling to be here. It’s humbling to be doing this in the state that I love, in the area that I love, and in the Department that I love,” said Kleinhampl.

HFD recruit Jacob Jakovenko won the “excellence in scholastic achievement” award and recruit Puuwaialoha Roback was named the “outstanding recruit-II.”

Roback was voted as the 114th recruit class speaker, sharing with his fellow friends, family and classmates the importance of collaboration in a fire service career.

All firefighters received a certificate from HPD Fire Chief Sheldon K. Hao and HPD Deputy Fire Chief Jason Samala. Badges were pinned on to the 11 new members by a chosen loved one.

“Today, we shall refrain from using the phrase, ‘I did it.’ Instead, let us gather all these people who helped us and let them know that we did this together,” said Roback.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.