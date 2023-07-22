Police: Armed man barricaded in Kapahulu apartment, closures in effect

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police tell Hawaii News Now a barricade situation is unfolding in the Kapahulu area.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers were sent to a report of an armed male in an apartment. As of 3:30 p.m., police said that man remained barricaded.

Multiple road closures are in effect in the Kapahulu area including Kapahulu Avenue, which is closed in both directions between from Date and Ala Wai.

Another closure was reported along Kanaina from Kapahulu to Catherine Street, according to officials.

There are also reports of a heavy police presence at the scene including the SWAT team and other officers.

Right now, there are no reported of any injuries. Authorities remain on scene.

Details are developing. This story will be updated.

