Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: Armed man barricaded in Kapahulu apartment, closures in effect

There's heavy traffic along upper Kapahulu as police closed the avenue from Date Street to Ala...
There's heavy traffic along upper Kapahulu as police closed the avenue from Date Street to Ala Wai.(GoAkamai.org)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police tell Hawaii News Now a barricade situation is unfolding in the Kapahulu area.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers were sent to a report of an armed male in an apartment. As of 3:30 p.m., police said that man remained barricaded.

Multiple road closures are in effect in the Kapahulu area including Kapahulu Avenue, which is closed in both directions between from Date and Ala Wai.

Another closure was reported along Kanaina from Kapahulu to Catherine Street, according to officials.

There are also reports of a heavy police presence at the scene including the SWAT team and other officers.

Right now, there are no reported of any injuries. Authorities remain on scene.

Details are developing. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquille O'Neil "rescued" by kids in Hawaii.
VIRAL VIDEO: Shaquille O’Neal ‘rescued’ by kids in pool during Hawaii visit
Myron Takushi
Bail set at $1M for suspect charged with murder in Oahu bar shooting
Prosecutors revealed new evidence Thursday in the murder trial of Eric Thompson, the man...
In love triangle murder trial, detective details key evidence HPD says led to alleged killer
A former labor leader who used union dues to fund a lucrative lifestyle for himself and family...
Ex-labor leader sentenced for using union dues to fund lavish lifestyle
Hawaiian Airlines said it greatly regrets the inconvenience and said they're determined to make...
‘Tired and upset’: Hawaiian Air passengers stuck in NY after flight delayed for over 30 hours

Latest News

Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Teen kidnapped in Texas rescued after 'help me' note
Midday Newscast: Key evidence revealed as gruesome murder trial continues
Jason Momoa's new "Aquaman" costume is on display at Comic-Con in San Diego.
Here’s your first look at Jason Momoa’s new ‘Aquaman’ costume, on display at Comic-Con