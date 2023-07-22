Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

How does your behavior help or hurt you in the workplace? This survey can help

Personality assessment surveys help you identify your communication or leadership style.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:13 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Personality assessment surveys like Myers–Briggs help you identify your communication or leadership style.

The Behavior Essentials Success Survey is one that companies use to improve relationships in the workplace and help develop leaders in their ranks.

To understand how the survey works, HNN’s Annalisa Burgos and Billy V took it separately and spoke to advisers about how their behaviors affect their relationship as co-workers.

Steven Teruya, President & CEO of the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to offer tips from the findings and explain how the survey helps Hawaii businesses develop and keep top talent.

Teruya says the behavioral assessment boosts awareness of a person’s strengths and highlights potential opportunities for growth.

He added that it helps groups like the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce create a cohesive leadership team and assign individuals to respective committees.

For more information, visit behavioressentials.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue
Aside from just housing our current population, Senator Chang said an even bigger problem is...
The Debrief: People are leaving Hawaii in droves. Can these solutions help more stay?
Subaru driver smacks Tesla side-view mirror on H-1 Freeway
WATCH: Tesla’s built-in camera captures apparent road rage incident on H-1 Freeway
Myron Takushi
Bail set at $1M for suspect charged with murder in Oahu bar shooting
Brian Soares
Former UH star linebacker sentenced for role in meth trafficking ring

Latest News

Crews responding to Foodland in Mililani after car crashes into stores
Car plows into Mililani grocery store, first responders on scene
MangoMango Dessert has three Hawaii locations: Ala Moana Center, Pearlridge Center, and a new...
Celebrating National Mango Day with MangoMango Dessert
Hawaii boy band Crossing Rain talks about new music and new management.
Hawaii boy band Crossing Rain brings the thunder to Sunrise Weekends
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue