How does your behavior help or hurt you in the workplace? This survey can help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Personality assessment surveys like Myers–Briggs help you identify your communication or leadership style.

The Behavior Essentials Success Survey is one that companies use to improve relationships in the workplace and help develop leaders in their ranks.

To understand how the survey works, HNN’s Annalisa Burgos and Billy V took it separately and spoke to advisers about how their behaviors affect their relationship as co-workers.

Steven Teruya, President & CEO of the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to offer tips from the findings and explain how the survey helps Hawaii businesses develop and keep top talent.

Teruya says the behavioral assessment boosts awareness of a person’s strengths and highlights potential opportunities for growth.

He added that it helps groups like the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce create a cohesive leadership team and assign individuals to respective committees.

For more information, visit behavioressentials.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.