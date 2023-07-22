Tributes
Here’s your first look at Jason Momoa’s new ‘Aquaman’ costume

Jason Momoa's new "Aquaman" costume is on display at Comic-Con in San Diego.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jason Momoa’s new “Aquaman” costume in the upcoming sequel has officially been revealed.

The costume for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” has been on display at San Diego Comic-Con.

Attendees can get a closer look at the new gold costume, which includes different gloves that have three finger protectors instead of numerous finger protectors.

Momoa will reprise his role in the sequel, which hits theaters on Dec. 20.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

