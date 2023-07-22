Heat-related calls to Honolulu EMS shoot up as the mercury rises

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s hot out there! And that heat could be dangerous.

New figures show Honolulu EMS has responded to 14 heat-related calls since June 1, up from eight in all of June and July of last year. Heat-related calls can include heat exhaustion, heatstroke or severe sunburn.

In Honolulu on Friday, the temperature was about 82 degrees but it felt more like 85. And the Neighbor Islands aren’t seeing any relief. In Lihue, the mercury hit 88 Thursday, tying a record set in 2017.

The warm weather comes as scientists see a strengthening EL Nino developing in the Pacific. The weather phenomenon translates to warmer temperatures in the water and on land. And in cities worldwide, it’s been a brutal summer. The week of July 7 was the hottest week on record and possibly the hottest in 120,000 years.

The National Weather Service says heat-related illnesses occur when the body overheats faster than it can regulate itself. Or, it can occur with hydration or loss of salt from sweating. Infants, Young children, older adults, people with chronic health conditions and pregnant women are at higher risk.

When it’s hot outside, the NWS recommends:

Slowing down

Dressing light

Using air conditioning

And staying hydrated

Heat exhaustion symptoms include weakness, fainting, and sweating.

Heat stroke is more serious and symptoms can include body btemperatures of 103 degrees or more, hot skin, and loss of consciousness. Those with heat stroke symptoms should seek emergency medical attention.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.