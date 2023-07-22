Hawaii DOE athletic trainers gear up ahead of 2023 fall sports season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fall high school sports season will be here before we know it and the state’s athletic trainers are gearing up.

55 public school athletic trainers from across the island chain took part in training sessions on Thursday at Radford high school, hosted by Hawaii Pacific Health.

A chance to help trainers prepare for all types of emergency situations this sports year.

“Every situation we come into will be unique, but with good, basic skillsets, we should be able to get through each situation in a positive manner.” Maui high athletic traine Chris Pagdilao said.

The training sessions included treatments for things like heat stroke, concussions and spinal injuries.

HPH is hoping that this class will bridge the gap between the field and other healthcare professionals.

“Learn from them to find out ways we can better serve and educate the community.” HPH prediatric sport medicine Dr. Rachel Coel said. “Together, it’s a partnership where we can work together to elevate the health and safety of our community.”

With the fall sports season, more specifically football season on the horizon, athletic trainers here in the islands are gearing up for anything that comes their way.

“For the most part, it was basically preparation for all of us since we had the summer, so not as many sports going on, so it was basically something to get us ready for the fall season to start.”

Nikki Awaya is the head trainer at Farrington high school and the president of the Hawaii Athletic TrainersAassociation.

She says that on top of the training they got, educating players, coaches and family is critical in injury prevention.

“When we educate the student athletes about concussion symptoms and signs, they can identify it within themselves if it’s the first time they’ve ever had a concussion and they can see it within their friends, their teammates.” Awaya said. “We also educate the coaches so they know what to look for. You know, they know their athletes pretty well.”

As football training camps begin throughout the state, the athletic trainers are waiting in the wings.

