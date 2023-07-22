Evidence specialists recount grisly crime scene in North Shore murder trial

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Evidence specialists and HPD officers testified today in the ongoing murder trial of Hailey Dandurand, the second suspect in the gruesome killing of Telma Boinville on Oahu’s North Shore in 2017.

Prosecutors are trying to prove that Dandurand played an active role in the murder.

Dandurand’s attorney maintains that Dandurand’s then-boyfriend Stephen Brown is solely responsible for Boinville’s death and that he coerced her to kidnap Boinville’s then 8-year-old daughter.

An investigator with the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office detailed what he saw when responded to the scene on Dec. 7, 2017.

“She had a plastic bag covering her head. Her hands and feet were bound with a rope that was connected,” said Chris Inoue.

“She had apparent wounds to both arms and her neck area,” he added. “There was a large amount of blood, liquid, dried and coagulated around and beneath her body.”

A stoic Dandurand looked on in the courtroom.

“There was blood in several areas of the home including the living room and hallway that was leading out to the garage and on the garage floor,” Inoue said, also describing some of the bloody items he saw at the scene, including a metal bat, machete, hammer, and kitchen mallet.

Specialists explained their protocol for collecting evidence at the time, including fingerprints, swabs of bodily fluid, pictures of the suspects, and blood-stained shorts Brown was wearing.

“What would cause that kind of staining shorts,” the defense asked one witness.

“If there was any kind of contact with blood like substance,” she replied, adding that the person wearing the shorts would have had to make direct contact with a blood like substance to have that particular staining.

Another evidence collection specialist testified that she found a bloody washcloth, camera bag, and children’s slippers among the items in the Tacoma truck where Boinville’s daughter Makana had been waiting for her mother the day she was murdered.

Telma Boinville stopped at a client’s vacation home in Pupukea when she encountered Brown and Dandurand, who had broken into the home.

An HPD detective also explained how Makana identified the woman who took her out of the truck -- from what is called a blind seqeential lineup.

The defense questioned the four day period from when the crime was committed to when the lineup was conducted.

“Does the blind sequential lineup process have a way of addressing possible bias or improper influence on the witness before that witness participates in the blind sequential lineup?” he asked.

“You don’t ask that. It doesn’t ask anything about that,” the detective replied, referring to training he had received for conducting such a lineup.

Dandurand has plead not guilty to the charges. Her trial resumes Monday.

Brown was convicted of murder and his sentencing is set for next month.

He faces life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.