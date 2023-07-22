Encounter with an armed trespasser adds to growing concerns about Kalihi encampments

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents in a Kalihi neighborhood are worried for their safety because they’ve been dealing with a spate of trespassers.

And recently, one brandished a knife at a resident. The incident was all caught on camera.

Colin Watanabe, of Kalihi, confronted a man in a hoodie on Sunday for trespassing on his family’s property.

Watanabe said surveillance video showed the man hold up a knife and then walk away.

Watanabe said that same man has been walking through his driveway over the last month.

“You can be watering your plants or washing your car, and he’ll literally just walk on your property like nothing — like no cares in the world,” said Watanabe. “It never used to be like this.”

Neighbor Richard Zamora saw the knife incident unfold.

“You know, after you see a knife drawn, you don’t feel safe anymore,” said Zamora.

Over the last year, Zamora and Watanabe have added security cameras along with “private property” and “no trespassing” signs around their homes.

“We take good care of our homes, you know we do, I just built a new one. I don’t want anything bad to happen to it,” said Zamora. “You know, we want to live here in peace.”

He added: “We don’t want trouble, but I think as long as you have those encampments up there, it’s going to draw an element.”

Zamora is referring to homeless encampments on the hillside of DeCorte Neighborhood Park.

It’s a hidden park on Perry Street, which is about a quarter of a mile away from where they live.

Watanabe says he followed the trespasser with hopes of HPD catching him, but he says the man ended up running up a hill right next to the park’s basketball court.

Residents and state Rep. John Mizuno believe the park needs a facelift.

Mizuno gave Hawaii News Now city photos taken before police cleaned up the area last Friday.

One person was arrested for having a large encampment.

“It’s the Parks responsibility to upkeep in that area,” said Mizuno. “What the police have indicated (is) if we can cut back that vegetation then we can see if there are five, six, eight homeless people on the hillside, then we can devise a plan to safely bring them down and get them the help they need.”

The city Department of Parks and Recreation released the following statement.

“We are working with area lawmakers to address the undeveloped areas of DeCorte Neighbhood Park in Kalihi, and the issues arising from the Houseless population in that area. The city has conducted enforcement of the area in the past, but it is very difficult to access, reducing the frequency of these enforcements.”

Honolulu police said they issued warnings and citations for violations at the park over the last month

Officers are also investigating a criminal trespassing case.

