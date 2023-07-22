Defense in love triangle murder trial argues HPD failed to follow up on other leads

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the trial of a deadly love triangle continued Friday, lawyers for defendant Eric Thompson continued to raise questions about how police handled the murder investigation.

Thompson’s defense team has argued that police zeroed in on him in the death of Waipahu acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara and didn’t thoroughly vet or consider other suspects.

During cross examination of the detective on the case, the defense brought up a number of factors that weren’t explored, including links to gambling on Tokuhara’s phone and relationships with multiple women, in addition to Thompson’s wife. For privacy reasons, HNN is not naming one of the women mentioned in court.

“It is true that the messaging with (anonymous) started in ... June 2021 and it continued for a while?” defense attorney David Hayakawa asked HPD detective Kaiminaauao Mead on the stand.

“Yes, sir,” replied Mead.

“And you did not do any follow up with (anonymous), correct?”, asked Hayakawa.

“Yes, sir,” said Mead.

Mead previously testified that Thompson emerged as the suspect after learning of his wife’s affair with Tokuhara and surveillance evidence connects him to the scene in January 2022.

“The person that killed Jon Tokuhara was a male in the white bucket hat,” Mead said.

“That male was driving the suspect vehicle, which we believed to be the 2014 to 2016 Silverado.”

The defense has argued the man in the hat is not Thompson and he wasn’t in the area at the time of Tokuhara’s death.

Meanwhile, the prosecution showed video of a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck leaving Thompson’s home the night of the crime.

Trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday.

