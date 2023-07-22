Celebrating National Mango Day with MangoMango Dessert

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today is National Mango Day!

To celebrate, Tina Wang, Hawaii franchise owner for MangoMango Dessert, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about how to pick the right mango and different ways she uses the fruit in traditional Hong Kong-style desserts.

MangoMango Dessert has three Hawaii locations: Ala Moana Center, Pearlridge Center, and a new store in Kapahulu at the Wong Leong Building, next to Ono Seafood.

MangoMango Dessert is a New York-based chain that offers items like freshly made Mango Mochi, Green Tea Mille Crepe, Coconut Mango Smoothie-o. Mango Juice Sago & Pomelo served with mango ice cream, Mango Mille Crepe Cake, Mango Coconut Sticky Rice with Ice Cream, and Mango Sundae.

To celebrate National Mango Day today, customers at any MangoMango Dessert Hawaii location can receive a FREE mango-flavored drink with a purchase of any TWO desserts (any flavor).

The Kapahulu shop offers exclusive items like an Avocado Cheese Foam Tea, Creme Brulee Mille Crepe Cake, Double Egg Custard, Mango Panna Cotta, Ube Bubble Milk Tea, Violet Lavender Milk Tea, and Yogurt Freeze with Mango Popping Boba. It’s open daily from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For more information, visit mangomangodessert.com or follow MangoMango Dessert on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

