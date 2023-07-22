Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Celebrating National Mango Day with MangoMango Dessert

And here to celebrate with us is Tina Wang, Hawaii franchise owner for MangoMango Dessert
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:59 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today is National Mango Day!

To celebrate, Tina Wang, Hawaii franchise owner for MangoMango Dessert, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about how to pick the right mango and different ways she uses the fruit in traditional Hong Kong-style desserts.

MangoMango Dessert has three Hawaii locations: Ala Moana Center, Pearlridge Center, and a new store in Kapahulu at the Wong Leong Building, next to Ono Seafood.

MangoMango Dessert is a New York-based chain that offers items like freshly made Mango Mochi, Green Tea Mille Crepe, Coconut Mango Smoothie-o. Mango Juice Sago & Pomelo served with mango ice cream, Mango Mille Crepe Cake, Mango Coconut Sticky Rice with Ice Cream, and Mango Sundae.

To celebrate National Mango Day today, customers at any MangoMango Dessert Hawaii location can receive a FREE mango-flavored drink with a purchase of any TWO desserts (any flavor).

The Kapahulu shop offers exclusive items like an Avocado Cheese Foam Tea, Creme Brulee Mille Crepe Cake, Double Egg Custard, Mango Panna Cotta, Ube Bubble Milk Tea, Violet Lavender Milk Tea, and Yogurt Freeze with Mango Popping Boba. It’s open daily from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For more information, visit mangomangodessert.com or follow MangoMango Dessert on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue
Aside from just housing our current population, Senator Chang said an even bigger problem is...
The Debrief: People are leaving Hawaii in droves. Can these solutions help more stay?
Subaru driver smacks Tesla side-view mirror on H-1 Freeway
WATCH: Tesla’s built-in camera captures apparent road rage incident on H-1 Freeway
Myron Takushi
Bail set at $1M for suspect charged with murder in Oahu bar shooting
Brian Soares
Former UH star linebacker sentenced for role in meth trafficking ring

Latest News

Crews responding to Foodland in Mililani after car crashes into stores
Car plows into Mililani grocery store, first responders on scene
Companies use the Behavior Essentials Success Survey to highlight a person’s strengths and...
How does your behavior help or hurt you in the workplace? This survey can help
Hawaii boy band Crossing Rain talks about new music and new management.
Hawaii boy band Crossing Rain brings the thunder to Sunrise Weekends
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Standoff suspect arrested after 8-hour barricade on Kapahulu Avenue