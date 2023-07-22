Tributes
Catching up with Crossing Rain on Sunrise Weekends

Joining us now are the members Wyatt "Monarch" Kaneshiro, Jorden "J" Kealoha-Yamanaka, Devin Teruya, Shotaro Takasawa and Asher Morgado.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:37 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii boy band Crossing Rain is all grown up with new management, new music and a new music video.

Members Wyatt “Monarch” Kaneshiro, Jorden “J” Kealoha-Yamanaka, Devin Teruya, Shotaro Takasawa and Asher Morgado joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their new single “Welcome to the Show.”

Watch the new music video here.

They talked about their new management with Pono Entertainment and working on a new album.

They also performed their popular song “Water” acapella on the show.

They first appeared on HNN in May 2022, which happened to be their very first TV interview as a group.

Catch their free performance at Ala Moana Center on July 22 from 3-3:30 p.m.

