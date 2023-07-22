Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

13 children, 3 adults injured in crash between day care van and SUV

All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats.
All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats.(Indianapolis Fire Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:03 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An SUV collided with a day care van Friday around 3 p.m. on the far east side of Indianapolis, sending 13 children and three adults to hospitals with minor injuries, the city fire department said.

The SUV was attempting a left turn into a parking lot when it struck the van from Bright Minds Academy that was making rounds to drop children off, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. The ages of the children ranged from 10 months to 9 years.

Two women in the van and a man in the SUV, along with the 13 children, were transported to three hospitals in good condition with no serious injuries, the department said. All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats, it said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaquille O'Neil "rescued" by kids in Hawaii.
VIRAL VIDEO: Shaquille O’Neal ‘rescued’ by kids in pool during Hawaii visit
Myron Takushi
Bail set at $1M for suspect charged with murder in Oahu bar shooting
Prosecutors revealed new evidence Thursday in the murder trial of Eric Thompson, the man...
In love triangle murder trial, detective details key evidence HPD says led to alleged killer
Police tape has blocked off Kapahulu Avenue at the scene of the barricade Friday afternoon.
Police: Armed man barricaded in apartment triggers evacuations, road closures
A former labor leader who used union dues to fund a lucrative lifestyle for himself and family...
Ex-labor leader sentenced for using union dues to fund lavish lifestyle

Latest News

DNA helps solve 4-decade-old cold case
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Savannah DeMelo (9) celebrate a goal by teammate Sophia...
Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open Women’s World Cup
Shark encounter survivor Kim Lawrence.
Maui woman’s fearful shark encounter featured in national show