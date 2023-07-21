Tributes
With the help of some friends, Hawaii’s Jason Momoa takes up ‘coral gardening’

By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Jason Momoa recently teamed up with non-profit organization Coral Gardeners to help restore the ocean, one coral at a time.

Momoa and the gardeners spent the day planting coral onto damaged reefs in French Polynesia.

Coral Gardeners expressed their gratitude to Momoa, who has been a longtime supporter and ambassador of the organization.

“We had a blast gardening corals with our ambassador, Jason Momoa, as part of our mission to save the ocean,” Coral Gardeners said in an Instagram post.

Coral Gardeners began in 2017 on Moorea, the sister island of Tahiti in French Polynesia.

The organization was created after a small group of young surfers, freedivers and fisherman noticed the degradation of their home reef.

Over the next three years, the group has grown into an international collective of scientists, engineers, creators and advocates with one common goal in mind--to save the reef through ocean conservation and worldwide collaboration.

If you want to join the coral restoration movement, look for more information here.

