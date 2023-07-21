Tributes
WATCH: Driver smacks another car’s side view mirror while driving on H-1 Freeway

The driver of the Tesla said he wasn’t sure why it happened.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man driving a Subaru smacked a Tesla’s side-view mirror on the H-1 Freeway westbound in an apparent road rage incident Thursday morning.

It happened near the airport off-ramp just after 9 a.m.

A built-in rear side camera within the Tesla shows the Subaru speeding up behind the car before it pulls up to its right side.

Another angle of the incident taken from the Tesla’s built-in side camera shows the driver of the Subaru extending his hand out of the driver’s side window and slapping the passenger side view mirror of the Tesla.

The Subaru ends up slowing down to fall behind the car again.

The driver of the Tesla said he wasn’t sure why it happened.

“He gave me some gesture. I don’t know what what that’s about,” he explained. “For my safety I had to pull-over at some point, but I was afraid of a his like retaliation, so I just head straight to work and fixed my mirror after.”

We’re told the drive of the Tesla filed a police report.

No word yet of any arrests in the case.

