Waiakea boys golf gets top-10 finish at PGA High School National Invitational

The Waiakea High School boys golf team is back on the Big Island after a successful run at the...
The Waiakea High School boys golf team is back on the Big Island after a successful run at the PGA High School Golf National Invitational in Frisco, Texas.(Alika Toledo)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:22 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waiakea High School boys golf team is back on the Big Island after a successful run at the PGA High School Golf National Invitational in Frisco, Texas.

The Warriors finishing in fifth place with a final collective score of 49-over par going up against the nation’s top prep golfers.

“Can’t say enough about their dedication to the game, you know, and their willingness to, you know, just compete amongst themselves.” Waiakea head coach Alika Toledo told Hawaii News Now.

This was no easy feat for Waiakea — who took home their first HHSAA state title in 20 years — they had to battle their way through three different courses over at the PGA of America headquarters, but the Warriors never faultered, using the same mentality that got them their first Koa Head trophy in over two decades.

“2003 was the last time I believe Waiakea won a state title and you know, this year, fortunately 20 years later, we were able to bring another state title back home for the school.” Toledo said.

As far as the three different courses, Toledo and the boys turned to YouTube to learn their terrain.

“We only got to practice on one course and we chose to practice on the east course, which was the toughest course.” Toledo said. “Through YouTube, you can pretty much break down every single hole.”

Individually, two players finished within the top-50 with both Noah Otani and Dysen Park carding a 9-over par.

They added that no matter how they did, representing the Big Island and the state was the greatest reward.

“I mean, you know, always when you can represent Hawaii, you know, as a whole, you know, it’s always a big thing.”

