Voluntary recall issued for black melon seeds sold on Oahu

The state Department of Health is alerting residents to a voluntary recall of Tim Heung Yuen...
The state Department of Health is alerting residents to a voluntary recall of Tim Heung Yuen Black Melon Seeds.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is alerting residents to a voluntary recall of Tim Heung Yuen Black Melon Seeds.

Officials said Richin Trading Inc. is recalling its 6- and 12-ounce packages of the seeds because it may contain undeclared soy and wheat allergens not listed on the product label.

DOH released the following UPC codes of the recalled products:

  • 715685190013
  • 715685190020

The Health Department said the seeds were sold at Pacific Supermarket in Waipahu and H Mart in Pearl City.

Officials said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

According to the FDA, no allergic reactions or illnesses related to the affected product have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, consumers may call Richin Trading Inc. at 1-626-308-3212 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.

