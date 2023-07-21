Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

You’ve heard of facial recognition for humans, but what about dolphins and whales?

New facial recognition technology is currently helping scientists identify whales and dolphins...
New facial recognition technology is currently helping scientists identify whales and dolphins in the wild across 24 species.(Claire Lacey, Marine Mammal Research Program)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New facial recognition technology is helping scientists identify whales and dolphins across 24 species in the wild.

The new technology was developed by University of Hawaii at Manoa researchers.

It works by identifying characteristics on individual whales and dolphins. These specific characteristics include scarring, pigmentation and size.

Once scientists identify the animals through facial recognition photography, they’re able to track and observe their behavior from afar.

Philip Patton, a UH-Manoa Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology doctoral student, said this new tool provides a way to observe animal social behavior in a non-invasive way.

“From a conservation standpoint, it is really useful to be able to recognize the same individuals over time because you can see what areas the individuals use,” said Patton.

“You can also use this information to estimate population size and population trends.”

The face ID model was created for a Kaggle competition organized by Happywhale.com, which challenged engineers to develop a tool that could algorithmically identify the sea animals.

The UH-Manoa Marine Mammal Research Program has also been using the fast-paced model to influence conservation efforts for marine mammals in Hawaii.

“When we go out and do these surveys like taking pictures of them out in the field, using an algorithm like this we can really speed up the information-gathering process,” said Patton.

All research so far has been published in Methods in Ecology and Evolution, which involves image data from 56 researchers around the globe.

To learn more about the research being done, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flash flood warning remains up and forecasters are warning the threat of torrential rains and...
‘The worst has passed’: Tropical storm warning for Big Island dropped after Calvin downgraded
7:30 a.m. Wednesday update Tropical Storm Calvin
Calvin downgraded into post-tropical cyclone as it pulls away from Hawaii
McCully fatal shooting at bar
Authorities identify 49-year-old victim in fatal shooting at Oahu bar
Shaquille O'Neil "rescued" by kids in Hawaii.
VIRAL VIDEO: Shaquille O’Neal ‘rescued’ by kids in pool during Hawaii visit
Hawaiian Airlines said it greatly regrets the inconvenience and said they're determined to make...
‘Tired and upset’: Hawaiian Air passengers stuck in NY after flight delayed for over 30 hours

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Investigation continues into fatal Oahu bar shooting
Ex-labor leader sentenced for using union dues to fund lavish lifestyle, enrich family
An artist's rendering of Janus, a two-faced white dwarf star that has hydrogen on one side and...
Hawaii astronomers say this burned-out star is ‘two-faced.’ (It’s not an insult)
Momoa and the gardeners spent the day planting coral onto damaged reefs in French Polynesia.
With the help of some friends, Hawaii’s Jason Momoa takes up ‘coral gardening’