You’ve heard of facial recognition for humans, but what about dolphins and whales?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New facial recognition technology is helping scientists identify whales and dolphins across 24 species in the wild.

The new technology was developed by University of Hawaii at Manoa researchers.

It works by identifying characteristics on individual whales and dolphins. These specific characteristics include scarring, pigmentation and size.

Once scientists identify the animals through facial recognition photography, they’re able to track and observe their behavior from afar.

Philip Patton, a UH-Manoa Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology doctoral student, said this new tool provides a way to observe animal social behavior in a non-invasive way.

“From a conservation standpoint, it is really useful to be able to recognize the same individuals over time because you can see what areas the individuals use,” said Patton.

“You can also use this information to estimate population size and population trends.”

The face ID model was created for a Kaggle competition organized by Happywhale.com, which challenged engineers to develop a tool that could algorithmically identify the sea animals.

The UH-Manoa Marine Mammal Research Program has also been using the fast-paced model to influence conservation efforts for marine mammals in Hawaii.

“When we go out and do these surveys like taking pictures of them out in the field, using an algorithm like this we can really speed up the information-gathering process,” said Patton.

All research so far has been published in Methods in Ecology and Evolution, which involves image data from 56 researchers around the globe.

To learn more about the research being done, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.