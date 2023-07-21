Sheriffs arrest 2 fugitives wanted for separate crimes under extradition warrants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu deputy sheriffs arrested Monday two fugitives wanted for separate crimes under extradition warrants, the Department of Public Safety said Friday.

Authorities arrested 34-year-old Anthony Springs on an extradition warrant out of Polk County, Florida, after he failed to appear in court.

Springs is wanted on several charges, including sexual battery of a minor, electronic enticement of a minor and unlawful use of a communications device.

He was arrested after deputy sheriffs stopped him for crossing against a red light at Ohohia Street, in the airport industrial area. DPS said an ID check revealed the warrant.

In a separate incident on Monday, sheriffs arrested 50-year-old Bo Zhao after he arrived in Honolulu on a flight from Korea.

According to DPS, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents flagged his name in their system for having a full extradition warrant out of South McHenry County, Illinois.

Zhao faces outstanding charges, including grand larceny theft and a probation violation.

“Thanks to the deputies’ good law enforcement work, they were able to take two wanted fugitives off the streets of Honolulu,” said DPS Director Tommy Johnson.

The cases were turned over to the Department of the Attorney General.

Both Spring and Zhao had extradition hearings on Friday.

