A repatriation ceremony 82 years in the making for sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fireman 1st Class Ray Camery was laid to rest Thursday at Punchbowl’s National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific — nearly 82 years after he died on the USS Oklahoma.

Camery was among the 429 Oklahoma crew members who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor. His remains were identified in March 2018 by the Department of Defense POW/MIA Agency at a laboratory in Nebraska.

“He was interred at Punchbowl as an unknown for over 65 years, until we disinterred all of the remains,” Director of the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Kelly McKeague said.

While Camery’s remains were recovered from the ship initially, they could not be identified. Further delays, including the pandemic, pushed back his proper interment.

After a dignified transfer ceremony, Camery’s ashes were placed in a columbarium.

Camery’s repatriation ceremony is the second this month to be held at Punchbowl, following the service of Ralph Derrington, chief machinist of the USS Oklahoma.

Once Camery was identified , officials contacted the surviving family to determine his final resting place.

“After we make the identifications, we turn it over to the service, in this case the United States Navy. And it’s just a matter of the family deciding when and where they would like to inter their loved one. The Camery family decided it was best to bring him back where he laid here for so many years,” said McKeague.

Born in 1915 in Merced, California, Camery enlisted in the Navy in San Francisco when he was 24 years old.After training in San Diego, Camery was sent aboard Pearl Harbor’s USS Oklahoma shortly after.

During the ceremony, family members and uniformed military individuals remembered Carmey for his oration skills and public speaking prowess.

McKeague attended the ceremony during his quarterly visit to Hawaii from Washington D.C., calling this attendance at the repatriation “serendipitous.”

McKeague will be attending another repatriation ceremony next Wednesday at Hickam Air Force Base to return the remains of seven South Korean veterans.

