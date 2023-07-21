Public Safety: Hit-and-run driver ‘rapidly reversed,’ injuring sheriff’s deputy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a driver who allegedly hit a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop early Friday and then fled the scene.

The state Public Safety Department said the sheriff’s deputy sustained minor injuries.

Officials said sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on Beretania Street about 2 a.m. because it had no lights on. After pulling over, the driver continued to slowly roll onto Victoria Street, officials said.

The driver then “rapidly reversed” and slammed into the patrol vehicle, Public Safety said.

The reverse left the deputy slightly injured, and the driver fled the scene on foot.

Two passengers in the vehicle were detained and one was arrested on traffic warrants.

The sheriff’s deputy who was injured was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 808-586-1352.

