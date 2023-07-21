Tributes
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ goes on the road for the Ronnie Lott keiki football clinic

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis and Cienna Pilotin go on a road trip to the second city for the recent keiki football clinic at Kapolei High School featuring NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott.

The crew meets with the former San Francisco 49ers legend and talks about his memories of Hawaii and his time in the NFL!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

