Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Pleasant trade wind pattern into the weekend

Back to easy breezy trades
Trade winds are dominating the forecast
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:27 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue into next week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas. A decline in surface dewpoints and overall mugginess is gradually following suit as a drier trade wind environment supplants the lingering tropical airmass. By tomorrow afternoon, dewpoints are forecast to be closer to typical values taking the edge off of afternoon apparent temperatures, especially in more humid locales. Global model consensus indicates persistence of a breezy trade wind pattern through the forecast period with pockets of moisture bringing periodic showers windward and mauka, especially overnight and during the morning.

We are watching an area over the Eastern Pacific... that has a 60% chance of becoming a named storm as things heat up over the Eastern Pacific. Stay tuned.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A massive swell will peak on Friday
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Large surf lingers into Saturday
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now
Hawaii News Now Evening Weather

Most Read

William “Kono” Dahlin
Authorities identify 49-year-old victim in fatal shooting at Oahu bar
A flash flood warning remains up and forecasters are warning the threat of torrential rains and...
‘The worst has passed’: Tropical storm warning for Big Island dropped after Calvin downgraded
7:30 a.m. Wednesday update Tropical Storm Calvin
Calvin downgraded into post-tropical cyclone as it pulls away from Hawaii
Shaquille O'Neil "rescued" by kids in Hawaii.
VIRAL VIDEO: Shaquille O’Neal ‘rescued’ by kids in pool during Hawaii visit
Hawaiian Airlines said it greatly regrets the inconvenience and said they're determined to make...
‘Tired and upset’: Hawaiian Air passengers stuck in NY after flight delayed for over 30 hours

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert: Periods of heavy rain for Kauai, Oahu and Molokai; then strengthening winds
First Alert Forecast: Light winds to persist through New Year's
First Alert Forecast: Light winds expected to linger into the New Year
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 30, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 30, 2022
Friday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Big surf and light winds kick off the New Year’s weekend