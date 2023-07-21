Pleasant trade wind pattern into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue into next week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas. A decline in surface dewpoints and overall mugginess is gradually following suit as a drier trade wind environment supplants the lingering tropical airmass. By tomorrow afternoon, dewpoints are forecast to be closer to typical values taking the edge off of afternoon apparent temperatures, especially in more humid locales. Global model consensus indicates persistence of a breezy trade wind pattern through the forecast period with pockets of moisture bringing periodic showers windward and mauka, especially overnight and during the morning.

We are watching an area over the Eastern Pacific... that has a 60% chance of becoming a named storm as things heat up over the Eastern Pacific. Stay tuned.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.