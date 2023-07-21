Tributes
Maui Ocean Center hosts coral spawning event, giving guests a glimpse of the phenomenon

On July 18, the Maui Ocean Center hosted their annual coral spawning night, which gave guests...
On July 18, the Maui Ocean Center hosted their annual coral spawning night, which gave guests the chance to witness the phenomenon of coral reproduction.(Maui Ocean Center)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ever wondered more about coral spawning? Well, no look no further than the Maui Ocean Center.

On July 18, the Maui Ocean Center hosted its annual coral spawning night, which gave guests the chance to witness the phenomenon of coral reproduction.

The event was hosted at the center’s Maalaea facility, where a variety of activities were held, including a coral feeding station, diver presentations, and their main attraction: rice coral spawning stations.

Speakers from the Maui Ocean Center, along with representatives from the Hawaii Coral Restoration Nursery and The Nature Conservancy, were also present at the annual event.

Nadine Nagata, Maui Ocean Center’s curatorial coordinator, believes that an event like this is an educational opportunity for the public to witness coral spawning for themselves.

“Coral spawning is not something easily observed unless you know when it occurs and what you’re looking at,” Nagata said.

However, while coral spawning is expected to occur at the event, it’s not always guaranteed due to certain environmental variables.

Coral spawning coincides with the lunar cycle and was held this month during a new moon.

The Maui Ocean Center exhibits one of the largest displays of living, rare and endemic Hawaiian corals in the world, aiming to foster wonder and respect for Hawaii’s marine life.

As the center hits 25 years of operation, it is currently looking for volunteers to help with coral maintenance, propagation and health assessments.

To volunteer, you must be able to commit to at least one, four-hour shift at the center per week.

To learn more about volunteering at the Maui Ocean Center, click here.

