In love triangle murder trial, detective details key evidence HPD says led to alleged killer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD investigators considered other suspects in the fatal shooting last year of a Waipahu acupuncturist, but the evidence eventually pointed to one man.

That’s according to an HPD detective who took the stand in the murder trial Wednesday.

He said several key pieces of evidence led police to believe Eric Thompson pulled the trigger. Thompson is accused of killing his wife’s lover, acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara.

The defense has argued police only focused on Thompson as the main suspect and didn’t seriously consider anyone else, but HPD Detective Kaiminaauao Mead took the stand to dispute that.

“Judging off the initial investigation and responding to the scene, it appeared very personal,” said Mead. “Mr. Tokuhara was shot several times in the face. There was no signs of search and with the video surveillance. It was very calculated and quick.”

As a witness for the prosecution, Mead explained how Thompson emerged as the prime suspect.

He said HPD looked at a number of people of interest, including another man whose girlfriend had a relationship with Tokuhara.

But they honed in on Thompson after finding out of his wife’s affair with Tokuhara.

“At the onset of the investigation, when we first reviewed the Instagram messages, there was a thing that I believed to be motive, but motive itself doesn’t stand up in a criminal case,” Mead said.

Investigators also presented physical evidence that they say links Thompson to the crime.

Video surveillance from Thompson’s neighbor in east Honolulu shows his truck, a white Chevy Silverado, leaving the evening of Tokuhara’s death.

It’s the same type of truck that was also captured in Waipahu that night and video shows it returning about 90 minutes later.

Later that evening, security video also shows a fire starting in the yard of Thompson’s home.

“Through my training and experience, it’s typical for suspects that have committed crimes to try and destroy evidence,” Mead explained.

After later searching Thompson’s home, investigators say they recovered evidence possibly linked to that fire. “In that area, we discovered I would say a medium sized pot that appeared to have char marks in a wheelbarrow that also appeared to be partially burnt,” Mead said.

Investigators also recovered a white hat near the murder scene that was tested for DNA. The results concluded Thompson cannot be excluded as a possible contributor.

The defense has argued Thompson was never present in the area.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.