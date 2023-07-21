Kauai man flown to Oahu for treatment after crashing dirt bike into parked car

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcycle crash Tuesday left a man in critical condition on Kauai.

County officials released details of the crash Thursday. They said a 34-year-old Hanama’ulu man was riding his dirt bike south on Hanama’ulu Road around 5:30 p.m.

During that ride, he drifted off the road, hit an unattended parked vehicle and was injured, according to a preliminary investigation. Officials said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was taken by emergency personnel to the Wilcox Medical Center and was later flown to O’ahu’s Queen’s Medical Center. At last check he was said to be in stable condition.

Hanamaʻulu Road was closed for about an hour for the investigation, which remains ongoing.

