Hawaii civil rights icon to be honored on new US quarter

The design shows Mink wearing a lei and holding her landmark Title IX legislation.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:12 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trailblazer and Congresswoman Patsy Takemoto Mink is being honored on a new U.S. quarter.

The U.S. Mint recently released the design for the new quarter, which shows Mink wearing a lei and holding her landmark Title IX legislation.

This design was released as part of the U.S. Mint’s 2024 commemorative quarters, which honor Mink along with four other American women.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, pushed for Mink to be honored because she had been the first woman to represent Hawaii in Congress and the first woman of color to ever serve in Congress.

Mink had also been the driving force for Title IX legislation enacted in 1972, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or educational program that receive federal financial assistance.

The 2024 Mink quarter was designed by Beth Zaiken and sculpted by John P. McGraw.

Mink is the second Hawaii woman to be chosen by the “American Women Quarters” program, with the first being indigenous Hawaiian composer and kumu hula Edith Kanakaole last year.

Kanakaole’s quarter was released into circulation by the U.S. Mint in March 2023.

