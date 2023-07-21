Hawaii-based soldiers host trip of a lifetime for four orphans from Japan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people gave four children from the Holy Family Home Orphanage in Osaka, Japan, a rock star welcome at the Honolulu airport.

They had never been on a plane, much less to another country.

Today, they met their long-time hanai family in Hawaii -- soldiers from the U.S Army’s 25th Infantry Division’s 27th Infantry Regiment, known as the Wolfhounds.

For two weeks, the kids will stay with military host families and visit tourist sites like Waikiki and Kualoa Ranch.

It was a little overwhelming for the kids who speak very little English, but they expressed their gratitude and happiness.

“Thank you for this wonderful welcome ceremony. I’m happy.” said Riona Matano, 12.

“I look forward to swimming in the ocean in Hawaii,” said Riku Nagamune, 13.

“I’m happy to be able to come to Hawaii,” said Himeno Eirai, 12.

“I want to eat hamburgers,” said Motohisa Takagi, 13.

The host families were just as excited.

“Our children are are blessed with a lot of things and we want to show them there are other individuals out there that don’t have as much as we do,” said Gabriel Montoya, with the 27th Infantry Regiment.

Montoya, his wife Jessica and sons Alexander, 14, and Constantine, 11, will host the boys for one week and the girls the following week.

“It’s a great opportunity not only for us, but for them to learn about a new culture, to have them as a blessing in our home,” said Jessica Montoya.

The trip is an annual tradition and part of a relationship that began in 1949, when Wolfhound soldiers visited the broken-down orphanage -- they donated money for repairs and eventually adopted it, founding the nonprofit Peace Bridge.

But the summer visits stopped during the pandemic.

“The home was very concerned that we had forgotten them. I think today shows proof that we all have not forgotten,” said Alan Okami, president of Peace Bridge.

“It symbolizes the decency of humanity started with the deeds and heart of one man,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Case, 1st Battalion Commander of the 27th Infantry Regiment. “We got an entire regiment of Wolfhounds to embody that the idea that these children are part of our family they need to help.”

That man was the late Master Sgt. Hugh O’Reilly -- his son continues his father’s legacy.

“To give them that sense of family and warmth. So that they know that they’re loved. Even if we’re on the other side of the ocean,” said Hugh O’Reilly Jr.

A former orphan said programs like this also help encourage adoption and change lives.

“I was lucky enough at age one and a half to be adopted by the Wakais, brought here from Tokyo, and I’m living the American dream,” said state Senator Glenn Wakai. “Every single one of these kids has opportunity to blossom into being successful in whatever fields they choose in the future.”

And while these children may not have families in Japan, they’ll always have a wolfhound pack in Hawaii.

