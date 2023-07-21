Former UH star linebacker sentenced behind bars for role in meth trafficking ring

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former University of Hawaii star linebacker received was sentenced to prison Thursday for his role in a meth trafficking ring.

Blaze Soares was sentenced to seven years and three months behind bars. He also faces a $10,000 fine.

This comes two years after he and two other men were indicted on federal drug charges.

Soares was known as one of the Warriors’ most hard-hitting linebackers, leading the team in tackles during his senior year in 2009.

He later coached the defensive line at both Campbell and Kalaheo high schools.

Soares will now have to surrender by Oct. 6 to begin his sentence.

This story will be updated.

