Hawaii astronomers say this burned-out star is ‘two-faced.’ (It’s not an insult)

An artist's rendering of Janus, a two-faced white dwarf star that has hydrogen on one side and...
An artist's rendering of Janus, a two-faced white dwarf star that has hydrogen on one side and helium on the other. The hydrogen side appears brighter in this photo.(K. Miller, Caltech/IPAC)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:03 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a first, astronomers from W. M. Keck Observatory on Mauna Kea have discovered a “two-faced” white dwarf star.

A white dwarf star refers to planet-sized remnants of burned-out stars.

Usually, these stars are made up of either helium or hydrogen.

But scientists said this particular star — named “Janus” after the Roman god of transition — is composed of helium on one side and hydrogen on the other.

Janus is the first two-faced white dwarf that scientists have discovered.

A team in San Diego first detected the star using a sky-scanner called a ZTF. Later, a team at the Keck Observatory used Low-Resolution Imaging Spectrometer on the Keck I Telescope and Near-Infared Echelletee Spectrograph to uncover the star’s composition.

“The surface of the white dwarf completely changes from one side to the other,” Ilaria Caiazzo, a postdoctoral scholar at Caltech and lead author of the study, said.

The presence of two elements on the white dwarf could be the result of magnetic fields pulling the elements to the surface as part of the star’s process of becoming all-helium.

“Magnetic fields around cosmic bodies tend to be asymmetric or stronger on one side,” Caiazzo said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

