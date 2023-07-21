First Alert Forecast: Breezy, beautiful conditions expected to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue into next week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Models indicate an area of moisture will arrive late Saturday into Sunday, potentially bringing an increase in windward shower coverage.

No significant swells the next several days will equate to small surf into early next week. Surf primarily driven by trade wind energy along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy.

