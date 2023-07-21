Fatal bar shooting puts spotlight on newly-enacted ‘sensitive places’ laws

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many details about a fatal shooting at a bar earlier this week aren’t yet known. What is clear: The suspect shouldn’t have been armed in the first place.

That’s because a new state law explicitly bans guns in bars and other “sensitive places.”

Myron Takushi, 44, has been booked on a count of murder and a firearm offense for the shooting death of William “Kono” Dahlin.

Under new state and city laws, the penalty for bringing a registered gun into any place that sells liquor is a misdemeanor and the person could lose their concealed carry license.

Bringing an unregistered gun into a bar is a Class B Felony.

Retired HPD deputy John McCarthy believes the penalties should be even tougher.

“Raise it as a higher degree felony, or tack on a minimum sentence, let’s make sure that this person is serving some kind of concurrent or some kind of minimal sentence,” said McCarthy.

State Sen. Glenn Wakai introduced the state bill that bans guns in so-called sensitive places including beaches, schools, hospitals, stadiums, bars and movie theaters. Hawaii lawmakers had to take up the issue after a Supreme Court ruling expanded concealed carry gun rights.

“I don’t think it’s time for us to tell us to talk, contemplate higher penalties,” said Wakai.

“I think what we really need to be kind of conveying to the community is just taking guns into private establishments is totally unacceptable.”

The Hawaii Firearms Coalition doesn’t see laws banning guns from certain places as a deterrent.

“You know, criminals are going to go everywhere,” said Andrew Namiki Roberts, of the Hawaii Firearm Coalition. “The only people that are going to have the guns is going to be criminals.”

“There’s no way that you can defend yourself in this situation.”

The laws allow businesses that are not included in the sensitive places list to ban guns simply by posting a notice.

The coalition believes it should be left to all businesses to decide whether to allow firearms into their establishment.

“Anybody that’s gone through the mental health checks has gone through the background check processes, got the training required to legally carry a firearm should be able to carry a firearm anywhere that they want,” said Roberts.

Hawaii News Now asked whether the gun used in Wednesday’s shooting was registered. HPD said firearm registration is confidential.

