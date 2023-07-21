Episode 170: Nervous speaking in front of people? Here’s how to get over the fear

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Does the thought of speaking in front of people make you nervous?

Charen Kepler of Hawaii Toastmasters offers some tips to help you get over your fear and fun exercises so you can feel better talking in front of crowds!

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.