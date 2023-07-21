Dole Whip Day is a thing and we have the perfect way to celebrate
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:55 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thursday is Dole Whip Day and what better way to celebrate than making your very own Dole Whip at home?
Well, now you can.
To mark the big occasion, Dole has released eight new recipes to make at home.
Some have secret ingredients that make them so colorful.
The Blue Hawaiian gets its vibrant hue from a teaspoon of blue spirulina powder
Meanwhile, the Mint is green thanks to baby spiniach, avocado and mint leaves.
And the Filipino favorite, halo halo, turns a rich purple thanks to three tablespoons of ube powder.
All the new flavors are vegan, gluten-free and low sodium.
