Dole Whip Day is a thing and we have the perfect way to celebrate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thursday is Dole Whip Day and what better way to celebrate than making your very own Dole Whip at home?

Well, now you can.

To mark the big occasion, Dole has released eight new recipes to make at home.

Some have secret ingredients that make them so colorful.

The Blue Hawaiian gets its vibrant hue from a teaspoon of blue spirulina powder

Meanwhile, the Mint is green thanks to baby spiniach, avocado and mint leaves.

And the Filipino favorite, halo halo, turns a rich purple thanks to three tablespoons of ube powder.

All the new flavors are vegan, gluten-free and low sodium.

Find all the recipes here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.