Calling all Chick-fil-A fans: A new drive-thru location is set to open on Oahu

The new restaurant, located at 1056 S Beretania Street, will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m....
The new restaurant, located at 1056 S Beretania Street, will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.(Meghan Cook)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all Chick-fil-A fans! Prepare for a new location opening in Makiki next week Thursday.

The popular franchise is expanding its presence on Oahu with the island’s first drive-thru focused location.

The new restaurant, located at 1056 S. Beretania St., will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

As a drive-thru-focused location, Chick-fil-A Makiki will have three walk-up windows and two drive-thru lanes for customers to order their food.

However, dine-in service will not be available.

The new location is owned and operated by Zane Dydasco, who was raised on the island of Oahu in Palolo Valley.

This location marks the third Chick-fil-A to open in the islands, taking after both the Ala Moana Center and Kahului locations.

A Chick-fil-A in Kapolei is set to open sometime this year, while the opening date for a Chick-fil-A in Waikiki remains unknown.

While the restaurant is known for their waffle fries, chicken sandwiches and Chick-fil-A sauce, the franchise has also faced backlash from multiple advocacy groups for donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ stances.

However, the company has said they will take “a more focused giving approach” when it comes to donating to charities.

In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Hawaii Foodbank, a certified member of Feeding America, to aid in the fight against hunger.

Acording to Dydasco, the restaurant is also recognizing 100 local health care heroes by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

Dydasco and his team also plan to participate in the Chick-fil-A Table Program, which will redirect their restaurant’s surplus food to Aloha Harvest, a local nonprofit organization focused on eliminating hunger and food waste.

For more information about Chick-fil-A and its Hawaii expansion plan, click here.

