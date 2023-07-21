After life-saving surgery, sportscaster Bobby Curran is ready to get back to doing what he loves

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bobby Curran’s calls of UH sporting events and his daily presence on the radio dial have been absent for over a year.

But on Monday at 6 a.m., the popular sportscaster returns to the driver’s seat as host of “The Bobby Curran Show” on ESPN Honolulu, albeit on a limited basis.

“They don’t know if my stamina will be up to it to do the three hours so we’re starting with an hour,” he said. “We’ll review it monthly. My eventual goal is to get back to three hours.

“The sooner the better as far as I’m concerned.”

Considering what he’s been through, getting back to work is a huge accomplishment.

Last November, the 68-year-old underwent a double lung transplant. Without the surgery, doctors say he could have been dead by Christmas.

“I had a strong feeling it wasn’t my time,” he said.

The procedure was performed at a hospital in Phoenix. In May, he was given the clearance to come home and the timing was perfect.

“The goal was to see my son graduate. I had seen the older guy graduate two years ago. And I wanted to see this young one, who is a very talented young man,” Curran said.

For the near future, doctors will keep a close eye on him and he’ll have to have undergo frequent check-ups. Despite some dizziness, he says his recovery is going well.

“If something does start to go awry they can be able to get a handle on it,” he said.

When Curran was recovering on the mainland, the UH inducted him into its Circle of Honor. His sons received the award for him.

He said the support of his family and friends — and people who have listened to him through three decades of calling UH sports — helped get him through some dark times.

“I just want thank everybody for the incredible loads of support that I got. I want to thank everybody at Westside Church. They had a warrior prayer group. I felt like I could feel it. It’s crazy!” he said.

Before the transplant, Curran suffered from an aggressive form of emphysema.

Now, he feels much better.

“I got a good set of lungs,” he said.

They’ll get a good workout during his talk show, and he hopes to work himself up to eventually do play-by-play again. But his ordeal has taught him to take every day one breath at a time.

