Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

100+ firefighters battle large fire at Arizona propane business

A fire began Thursday at a Phoenix, Arizona, propane business.
A fire began Thursday at a Phoenix, Arizona, propane business.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By David Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) — Hundreds of propane tanks are scattered around a neighborhood near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport as firefighters work to put out a massive fire at a nearby propane business on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Bill’s Propane Service on 40th Street and Washington Street.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said propane tanks are being shot 500 yards into the air.

“They literally become missiles,” he said. “Very dangerous situation.”

A large fire at a Phoenix propane business has forced evacuations near 40th Street and Washington Street.

Phoenix Fire confirms so far, no one is hurt.

Firefighters cleared a mile radius around the business.

The Arizona Animal Welfare League has its main shelter nearby, but firefighters say it didn’t catch fire. Crews prevented any flames from spreading to any business.

An Arizona Department of Transportation camera shows flames shooting out of the business and thick black smoke can be seen for miles.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport said the fire isn’t impacting flights.

McDade said this type of fire is harder to fight compared to a typical building on fire. They have to surround it, cool the area down and then turn off the gas.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flash flood warning remains up and forecasters are warning the threat of torrential rains and...
‘The worst has passed’: Tropical storm warning for Big Island dropped after Calvin downgraded
7:30 a.m. Wednesday update Tropical Storm Calvin
Calvin downgraded into post-tropical cyclone as it pulls away from Hawaii
McCully fatal shooting at bar
Authorities identify 49-year-old victim in fatal shooting at Oahu bar
Shaquille O'Neil "rescued" by kids in Hawaii.
VIRAL VIDEO: Shaquille O’Neal ‘rescued’ by kids in pool during Hawaii visit
Hawaiian Airlines said it greatly regrets the inconvenience and said they're determined to make...
‘Tired and upset’: Hawaiian Air passengers stuck in NY after flight delayed for over 30 hours

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Investigation continues into fatal Oahu bar shooting
Ex-labor leader sentenced for using union dues to fund lavish lifestyle, enrich family
Kauai police vehicle / File Image
Kauai man flow to Oahu for treatment after crashing dirt bike into parked car
McCully fatal shooting at bar
Authorities identify 49-year-old victim in fatal shooting at Oahu bar
In the wake of Hoomau Lehua’s death, the NOAA strongly reminds the public of the dangers of...
NOAA reveals likely cause of death for monk seal pup on Oahu’s North Shore